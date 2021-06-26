Methodical search for survivors continues as Miami-Dade mayor orders audit of all high rises

A stubborn fire spreading smoke below the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South is slowing search and rescue teams as they carry on the dire but delicate work of picking over and tunneling through tons of crumbled concrete and twisted steel in search of survivors Saturday morning.

More than 48 hours after the partial collapse of the condominium tower in Surfside resulted in four deaths and more than 150 persons unaccounted for, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the persistent fire is the biggest barrier for rescue teams that have been working around the clock in the hope of finding more survivors.

“At this juncture, it really is dealing with those fires,” said DeSantis, who added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on site and collaborating with state and local officials to continue the search and rescue effort.

“It is hampering our search efforts,” Levine Cava said. “We see that the smoke has spread. It spread laterally throughout the pile. It’s very difficult to isolate the source of the fire and therefore to stop it.”

Levine Cava said workers using heavy machinery brought in overnight have carved a trench in the two-story-high pile of rubble that once held more than 50 homes. She said search and rescue teams are using infrared technology, foam, water “and all the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke spread.”

The official death count has not risen above the four people confirmed dead after the 12-story wing of Champlain Towers South came crashing down before dawn on Thursday. County officials said 127 people who lived or worked in the building have been accounted for, but 159 have been reported as missing.

With no new survivors or bodies recovered from the site overnight, Levine Cava sought to reassure Miami-Dade residents that the county’s slew of high rise condominiums and apartment complexes are safe structures and not likely to collapse.

The mayor said she has ordered an immediate audit of all buildings in Miami-Dade County that are older than 40 years and taller than five-stories-high, as well as those built by the same developer that constructed the Champlain Towers,

“We want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification process,” she said, referring to the county’s requirement that all buildings be inspected for structural integrity at the 40-year mark. “We want to move swiftly to remediate any issues that may have been identified that process.”

Levine Cava called on cities within the county to help with an “aggressive review” of all high rises.

At the reunification center six blocks to the north, at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside, families waited any bit of news about their loved ones.

At about 8:15 a.m., 16 South Florida members of Legendarios, a Christian faith-based organization, arrived at the center to bring donuts and beverages to the families and police officers at the scene. They formed a prayer circle on the curb outside the hotel and prayed with officers before walking over to the site of the collapse.

“The community has come together in tremendous ways. We just wanted to add the prayer part to it,” said Mauricio Jaramillo, A member of the organization. “We’ve talked to a couple of people about what’s been going on, not knowing what’s happening. There’s a lot of questions. People want answers and we are here to pray.”

A methodical search

The slow and methodical pace of the recovery, which caused some families and loved ones of those missing to complain that rescuers were not working fast enough, is necessary to protect the safety of first responders, Levine Cava said, describing some of the challenges they face in the effort to find survivors — from the unstable pile of debris itself to the weather and persistent fires re-igniting beneath the rubble.

“They’re laying things out in a grid. They’re marking things,” she said. “They’re removing whatever is safe to remove so that they can get in further,” she said.

“Obviously they’ve had to deal with a lot of water from the rain. There’s a fire that they’ve had to continuously try to put out,” Levine Cava continued. “So, many things have hampered their abilities, but nonetheless you can see they’re very very active above and below and that continued throughout the night.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the subterranean fire was likely due to “fuel of the cars getting crushed and fluid leaking out. Fortunately, they’re tracing the gases and there are no explosive gases at this point.”

Firefighters battle a blaze as rescue workers search debris at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Friday, June 25, 2021. The condo partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the town of Surfside Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Between 80 and 120 first responders — members of Miami-Dade’s renowned Urban Search and Rescue Team bolstered by teams rushing in from around the state — worked overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

No one has been pulled alive from the building’s remains since Thursday morning, when firefighters rescued a boy trapped in the rubble.

Search dogs trained to find the living were joined by dogs trained to find the dead. Teams began placing little red flags on spots on broken concrete slabs, some that one source briefed on the search said might indicate human remains — critical for DNA identification of victims.

‘Major error’ in structure

As the search and rescue effort transforms into a recovery, new details emerged Friday night that may begin to explain how such a monumental and deadly collapse could have occurred.

In a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, an engineer flagged a “major error” dating back to the building’s origin where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage,” according to records released late Friday night by town officials in the wake of the tower’s disastrous collapse on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the issue was repaired or whether it could have ultimately contributed to the building’s partial collapse.

The concern was laid out in an October 2018, “Structural Field Survey Report,” produced for the condo association by engineer Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants. Morabito wrote that the “main issue” at Champlain Towers was that the pool deck and outdoor planters “laid on a flat structure” preventing water from draining. The lack of waterproofing was “a systemic issue” that traced back to a flaw “in the development of the original contract documents” 40 years ago, the report said.

Victims identified

On Friday, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office identified the first of the deceased victims as Stacie Fang, 54, who died at Aventura Hospital. The cause was blunt-force injuries. Her son was rescued by firefighters on Thursday morning.

Fang, 54, was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday and died shortly thereafter, authorities said. She will be buried Sunday in New Jersey, according to NBC6.

Her sister, Virginia Borges, told the Washington Post Thursday that she had been trying to get information on her sister all day.

“He was rescued, but he has no idea what happened to his mother,” Borges told the Post.

The 15-year-old boy who was rescued is Jonah Handler, a 10th grade junior varsity baseball player at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, according to the school’s Facebook post.

On Friday, the Handler and Fang families released a statement:

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie’s son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal.”

Leo Soto, 26, a former high school classmate of missing person, Nicky Langesfeld, speaks with the media about how he erected a make-shift memorial for people to gather and pray at, for the missing people near the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, June 25, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

County officials said 120 people are now accounted for, but Levine Cava stressed that all the numbers are “fluid” because some residents may not have been in the building when it collapsed.

The list of unaccounted people was compiled from missing person reports and data collected at the reunification site at the Surfside Community Center, which was emptied Friday afternoon as family members transitioned to a new center at the Grand Beach Hotel one block north of the disaster site.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.

Search for answers

Returning to Surfside for the second day on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed mounting questions about the absence of any explanation for the collapse of the beachfront condominium that has left so many still unaccounted for.

“I’ve also been talking with Mayor Cava and we both agree. We need a definitive explanation for how this could have happened. And that’s an explanation that needs to be an accurate explanation,’‘ he said. “It’s an explanation that, you know, we don’t want to get wrong.”

“I think there’s a lot of other people throughout this community and really throughout Florida who want to know: How could a building just collapse like that?’‘ he asked.

To that end, he said he spoke with President Joe Biden who “reiterated his administration’s full support” and offered “investigative personnel.” DeSantis also offered the state’s full cooperation to find answers.

“We’ll support whatever we can to do this right, but also to do it timely, so that we get the answers to the families, and then we get the answer to that to the people of Florida,’‘ he said.

Relief for the rescuers

As the Surfside building collapse response entered its second overnight operation, Miami-Dade County was preparing for larger pieces of equipment and more relief crews.

An international squad of rescue workers from Israel and Mexico were taking shifts Friday night, county spokesperson Rachel Johnson said. She said the team could be identified by green shirts. They’re part of a broader roster of rescue crews who stepped in after the first wave of shifts Thursday and Friday by county crews.

Details remained scarce on the specifics of Miami-Dade’s rescue operation, but Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said roads are being cleared to make way for large cranes that haven’t been wanted during the early phase of the rescue.

“We’re bringing in equipment that can move the debris,” he said at an evening press conference. “This is a very strategic process. ... With this type of collapse, it’s extremely difficult. As this equipment comes in, we’ll use it to assist moving certain pieces of debris. We can’t just move it all at once.”

The new equipment was cited by police evicting media crews from their perches on Harding Avenue, a block away from the collapse with a backdrop of the rubble. Cominsky said the area is needed for new equipment. Miami-Dade police also closed Byron Avenue to northbound traffic at 85th Street, temporarily ending the last northbound route on the barrier island that includes Surfside. Police said local traffic could pass through, but traffic was stalled after 7 p.m. for five blocks before the checkpoint.

“Traffic patterns are changing as new equipment comes in,” county Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at the press conference.

A new reunification center

At midafternoon, a county bus idled outside the Surfside Community Center, where families lugging tote bags emerged in small groups to board it. Families and friends missing loved ones have been there at the former family reunification center for more than 24 hours, and the mood was more exhausted and despairing than the day before.

From left to right, Fayzah Bushnaq and Maria Fernanda Martinez comfort each other next to the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

After several people got on, the bus made the one-block venture north to the Grand Beach Hotel, a luxury property and the site of the new reunification center. A valet service parked and retrieved vehicles for other people who were also making the hotel their uncertain home until search and rescue crews find signs of their family members and loved ones.

Some hotel employees wheeled in supplies — trays of bagels and boxes of tissues — but large trash bags of donations carried by volunteers were turned away due to a lack of space to put everything.

As a morose Shabbat approached, families emerged from the hotel wearing kippot and sunglasses to walk north toward the small strip of businesses on Harding, past a throng of media cameras. Some whispered in hushed tones about potential signs of life in the rubble, clinging to hope that a miracle would bring their loved ones back home.

The missing

Among those still missing are Cassie Stratton, who lived in the Champlain Towers South condo with her husband, Mike Stratton. A political strategist, he had left Monday on a business trip for Washington, D.C., where he got a frantic call from his wife early Thursday morning about their condo building shaking. Then the line went dead.

“It was 1:30 a.m., I’ll never, never forget that,” he said.

Now Cassie Stratton, a 40-year-old model, actress and Pilates instructor, is one of the unaccounted for — feared to be trapped under the rubble as Miami-Dade search and rescue teams continue looking for those still alive.

“She was the most fun, vivacious person you could ever imagine,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “She was full of life, we were always doing something.”

Fayzah Bushnaq, 27, from Virgina writes a message on the sand close to the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Latin American victims

About 30 people from Latin America and the Caribbean — including Colombia, Cuba, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Argentina — are among those reported missing by friends and family following the collapse, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy.

While the cause of the 12-story oceanfront condo tower’s collapse remains unknown, Levine Cava and other county officials confirmed that there was no sinkhole under the building.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who also serves as the state fire marshal, said on CNN early Friday morning the rescue mission would continue into the day, with search and rescue teams from Naples and Orlando coming to relieve Miami-Dade searchers who had been working their way through the rubble for more than 24 hours.

He said search and rescue teams were using everything at their disposal in the desperate search for life, cutting into the concrete with saws and using infrared cameras after boring through holes in the rubble, along with sonar and specially trained dogs. And when they think they have heard a noise, often the dozens of workers on site will go still and silent in the hope of figuring out where it came from, he said.

“The live active rescue will continue,” Patronis said without going into how long he thinks a person can survive under the debris. “The families deserve it.”

So far, since a child and his mother were rescued on Thursday morning, workers had not found any survivors under the tons of shattered concrete and rebar at Champlain Towers South condo.

A crane sifts through rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Rescuers battled intermittent fires in the rubble pile Friday, hampering retrieval efforts and clouding the area with thick smoke.

Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said crews brought in heavy machinery overnight to remove rubble from above. The rescuers boring through the concrete from the garage under the building are only entering the passageways after structural engineers determine what is safe and where pylons should be placed to bolster support.

Asked if he believes there is a chance of anyone still being alive, Jadallah would only say, “We have hope.”