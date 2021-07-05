The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.

Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com

People reported missing in Surfside condo collapse

Andres Levine, went to high school in Venezuela

Moises Rodan, 28

Raymond and Mercedes Urgelles

Luis Sadovnic and Nicole ”Nicky” Langesfeld

Linda March: The lawyer from New York was staying in the penthouse unit, a friend told CBS 4.

Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez: He’s an attorney; she’s a therapist.

Brad Cohen, Gary Cohen, Elisheva Cohen

Luis Fernando Barth, 51, wife Catalina Gómez, 44, and 14-year-old daughter Valeria Barth from Colombia were visiting Miami to get their COVID-19 vaccinations; they had received their second doses and were ready to head home.

Frank Kleiman and his wife, Annie Ortiz Kleiman, and son Luis Bermudez; Frank and Annie were married a couple of weeks ago, and Frank was a “great” stepfather to Luis, a friend said.

Jay Kleiman, Frank Kleiman’s brother

Nancy Kleiman

lan Naibryf and Deborah Berezdevin

Richard George Rovirosa, 60, and wife Maria G. Rovirosa

Sophia López Moreira Bó, the sister of first lady of Paraguay Silvana López Moreira Bó, and husband Luis Pettengill and their three young children

Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, worked as a babysitter for the first lady of Paraguay; this was her first trip out of the country.

Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez

Angela, Julio and Terry Velasquez

Marina Azen

Elaine Sabino works for JetBlue.

Dick Augustine

Arnie Notkin and Myriam Caspi Notkin: Arnie Notkin is a retired physical education teacher at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach.

Michael Altman

Judy Spiegel

Estelle Hedaya

Graciela Cattarossi, 48, her parents Gino and Garciela Cattarossi, and daughter Stella, 7, came from Argentina. Not pictured is Graciela’s sister Andrea, who is also missing. Graciela, a lifestyle photographer, was “a wonderful single mom, with many, many friends who care about her,” said her friend Monika Kramlik.

Edgar Gonzalez

Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, both born in Cuba

Juan Mora, the son of Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, worked at Morton Salt and is a graduate of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami and Loyola University Chicago. He was living with his parents while working remotely, according to a friend.

Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69, and Claudio Obias-Bonnefoy, 85, and a relative of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, love to travel. Obias-Bonnefoy emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines in the 1970s.

Alfredo Leone and his son Lorenzo; Leone’s wife was out of town at the time of the collapse.

Cassondra Stratton: The actress, model and Pilates instructor is a wife, mother and “friend to so many,” said her husband Mike Stratton.

Lois Marcus

Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

Ilan Ben Ronit

Andres Galfrascoli, a plastic surgeon, singer and theater director Fabian Nunez and their daughter Sofia Nunez

Hilda Noriega, mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega

Vishal Patel and his wife, Bhavna, and their 1-year-old daughter, Aishani. Bhavna is pregnant, according to a family member’s tweet.

Gil and Betty Guerra had recently moved to the area.

Francis R. Plasencia, a parishioner from Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables

Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Rosa Saez were staying with their friend Plasencia.

Bonnie and David Epstein

Gladys Lozano, 80, and Antonio Lozano, 82

Cristina and Leon Oliwkowicz

Marcus and Ana Guara, along with their 11-year-old and 4-year-old daughters Lucia & Emma

Engineer Simon Segal

Any information about the following people (listed by their Hebrew names), please contact Chabad of South Broward

Ari Ben Ita

Moshe Ben Shoshana

Moshe Ben Toba

Lein Ben Ilana

Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah

Rut Bat Sara

Devorah Bat Clara

Chaim Ben Sara

Malka Bas Sara Rochel

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba

Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis

Ita Bat Miriam

Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka

Myriam Notkin and husband Arnie Notkin

Miriam Bat Sara

Jay Kleinman

Frankie Kleinman

Ilan Naibryf and his mother, Karen

Ilan Ben Avraham

Ilan Ben Kalman

Deborah Bat Clara

Mikael Ben Hans

Gabriela Bat Sarah

Leib Ben Shoshana

Sarah Bat Ida

Nancy Bat Sofia

Franky Ben Nancy

Deborah Bat Haia

Jay Ben Nancy

Nicole Bat Andrea

Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah

Nancy Kress Levin

Brad Cohen