‘She was the most fun person.’ Model Cassie Stratton among missing at Surfside condo

Cassie Stratton

Early Thursday morning, Mike Stratton awoke to the sound of his cellphone ringing. It was his wife Cassie Stratton on the other end, speaking frantically about their condo building shaking. She told him she saw a sinkhole where the pool out her window used to be. Then the line went dead.

“It was 1:30 a.m., I’ll never, never forget that,” he said.

Monday was the last time Mike saw Cassie, when he departed Miami on a business trip to Washington, D.C. Now she is one of the 159 people unaccounted for, feared to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building at 8777 Collins Ave. as Miami-Dade search and rescue teams continue looking for those still alive.

The couple has lived in the building for about four years, Mike, 66, said. He works as a Democratic strategist, splitting his time between Denver, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Cassie, 40, works as a model, actress and pilates instructor, splitting her time between Miami and New York City.

The couple met seven years ago at a Super Bowl party in New York City when the Denver Broncos were playing. They married two years later.

Cassie, originally from New Orleans, has many friends, Mike said, so many that he jokingly coined the phrase “everybody loves Cassie” years ago.

“She was the most fun, vivacious person you could ever imagine,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “She was full of life, we were always doing something. There are so many interesting places to go in Miami and we took it all in.”