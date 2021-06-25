Drug dealer gets life in prison for fatal overdose

A Florida drug dealer has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal overdose.

Justin Case Lebarron, 28, was sentenced last week in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He was convicted in April of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

“As a result of the hard work and efforts made together with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, a dangerous drug dealer has been removed from the Tampa area and a life sentence ensures he can no longer endanger people’s lives,” Drug Enforcement Administration Miami Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Donald Garrett said in a statement.

Lebarron and his girlfriend, Brittney Smith, operated a drug house in New Port Richey where they sold fentanyl and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. A fatal overdose occurred at the house in January 2020, and Lebarron ordered three people to carry the victim’s body outside and dump it in an empty lot, investigators said. Lebarron was arrested two months later.

Smith pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death and maintaining a drug-involved premises. She faces up to life in prison at a September 9 sentencing.