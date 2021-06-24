As Surfside search efforts continue, DeSantis warns ‘We’re bracing for some bad news’

At a news conference at Hillsborough Community College Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the quick work of first responders saved lives after the partial collapse at the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside, but he warned, “We are bracing for some bad news given the destruction that we’re seeing.”

The governor said he had spoken with the mayors of Surfside and Bal Harbor and he would be traveling to the area later in the morning.

“I just want to thank everybody who responded to the condo collapse down in Surfside, and we had a major, major structure and one side of it collapsed in the wee hours of the morning,’‘ he said.

“The first responders were able to save a lot of people. They are going to be going through more and, you know, it’s a really, really tragic situation so we’ll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, although we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we’re seeing.”

DeSantis said he will be traveling to the area “shortly” and the state will provide assistance “in any way that we can.”“But I do think the quick response was very important and I do think it saved lives,’’ he said. “So I want to thank the folks for their bravery in doing that.”

Florida’s other elected leaders also offered their support. Republican Sen. Rick Scott said he spoke with Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky and Police Director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez.

“Ann and I are praying for everyone impacted by the terrible tragedy in Surfside and all of our brave first responders working search and rescue,” Scott said.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted: “Miami-Dade fire has one of the best urban search and rescue teams in the world and they have been on the scene for hours searching for victims and survivors.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, whose district includes Surfside, tweeted condolences.

“This is truly devastating,” Salazar said. “My prayers are with all of the families and our brave Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire who are fighting around the clock to save lives.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who also represents Surfside, said she hopes casualties are limited.

“My prayers are with Surfside as rescuers from across South Florida work tirelessly to locate and save residents,” Wasserman Schultz tweeted. “While details are still emerging, we pray that the casualties are limited and first responders are safe as they address this horrific collapse.”