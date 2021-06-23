Florida

A Miami officer tried to stop a forklift driver. It then got physical, police say

A forklift driver struck a Miami police officer during a physical confrontation early Wednesday, police said.
A forklift driver struck a Miami police officer during a physical confrontation early Wednesday, police said. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

A forklift driver got physical with a Miami police officer during a confrontation early Wednesday, police said.

Helicopter video taken by local TV news stations showed a large police presence in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street.

The officer was trying to stop the forklift from driving onto the road when the driver became agitated, said Officer Kenia Fallat, a Miami police spokeswoman. She said the driver then confronted the officer, and at some point, hit him — but not with the forklift.

The officer was not injured. Fallat did not say if the forklift driver was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and was a 2020-2021 Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  

Florida

Lawsuit calls out school district’s mental health policies

June 23, 2021 10:00 AM

Florida

Florida governor: Students will be taught communism is evil

June 23, 2021 9:58 AM

National

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

June 23, 2021 10:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service