Gunshots hit windows in Fort Lauderdale City Hall , police say

A shooting apparently damaged two windows at Fort Lauderdale City Hall, police said.

No injuries were discovered, either during the police late night investigation of a ShotSpotter alert notification or after the shots in the City Hall windows were found after sunrise Tuesday.

The ShotSpotter alert came at 12:45 a.m. from 11 N. Andrews Ave. Police say they found no victims, but did find evidence of a shooting. Around 8:30 a.m., people in City Hall phoned police about the two windows.

“The damage appears to be consistent with gunfire from the shooting which occurred nearby,” Fort Lauderdale police said. But, “City Hall does not appear to be the intended target.”

Anyone who knows anything can call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-6630 or 954-828-4787 or Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).