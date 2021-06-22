Florida

Troopers: Couple on motorcycle shot while crossing bridge

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Someone in a passing car shot a man and woman as they crossed Tampa's Howard Frankland Bridge on a motorcycle early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, the release said.

Troopers said the shooter was in a black sedan. The 40-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were riding on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. They were taken to a hospital but the incident report did not include their names or their conditions.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call them.

An investigation is continuing.

