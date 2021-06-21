A mom gave birth to a baby girl at Miami International Airport. Her name is fitting

A mother gave birth to a baby girl at the airport Sunday inside a restroom near Gate D43. The little girl was named Mia. Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport had a special arrival on Father’s Day.

A mother gave birth to a baby girl inside a restroom near Gate D43. She had just arrived on an American Airlines flight from Chicago when she went into labor, airport spokesman Greg Chin said.

The baby was born around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and was named for the airport she took her first breaths at: Mia.

“We were honored to help the mom have a safe delivery at MIA and we are proud to hear that the baby has been named Mia because of her successful ‘arrival’ at our airport,” Chin said.

The special delivery even got a shout-out from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Welcome to the world, baby MIA!” Levine Cava posted on Twitter. “Grateful that mom and her new baby are doing well — and kudos to the amazing @iflyMIA terminal team, @MiamiDadePD, and @MiamiDadeFire for this special arrival.”

Grateful that mom and her new baby are doing well — and kudos to the amazing @iflyMIA terminal team, @MiamiDadePD, and @MiamiDadeFire for this special arrival. https://t.co/qB3pVijHm2 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 21, 2021