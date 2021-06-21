Miami sergeant fires at suspect in Home Depot parking lot

Authorities are looking for two suspects after a police sergeant fired shots into a car she said sped toward her in the parking lot of a Miami mall.

A Miami-Dade police sergeant was patrolling the Mall of the Americas on Saturday when she received a call that someone was shoplifting at Home Depot. The sergeant approached the unidentified subject, but he ran off into a car that was waiting outside, according to a statement from police.

The female driver accelerated toward the sergeant and the officer fired at least one shot, authorities said. It's unclear how many shots were fired and whether the suspect or driver were hit as they sped away from the parking lot.

The sergeant jumped out of the way and was not injured.