6 inmates injured in van crash on Florida highway

The Associated Press

BELLEVIEW, Fla.

Six inmates were hospitalized after a transport van crashed on a Florida highway, authorities said Sunday.

A box truck rear-ended the van on 1-75 near Belleview. The van was driven by U.S. Corrections, a private inmate services company, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Six inmates were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A seventh inmate was not injured. Two guards in the van were also uninjured.

The 41-year-old driver of the box truck was charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance, the highway patrol said.

