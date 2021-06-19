One killed, two injured by pickup truck at Broward Stonewall Pride Parade, reports say

One person is dead and another critically injured after a pickup drove into pedestrians at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida in Broward.

The Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors turned deadly Saturday night when a person drove a truck into two people, killing one, and narrowly missing U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told reporters.

A third man was also hit and is expected to survive, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Trantalis says police have the driver of the white pickup truck in custody, WSVN 7 News reported. The driver’s identity has not been released by police, and it is unclear if the crash was intentional.

A senior official briefed on the incident told CBS4 that initial indications are that the crash was an accident. The driver’s foot allegedly became caught between the gas and the brake, causing him to lose control of the car.

The parade had started around 7 p.m. near Northeast 21st Court in Wilton Manors, but the crash happened in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News reported the white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it hit the gas and ran over two people standing by. Trantalis told the station Wasserman Shultz was in a convertible participating in the parade, and the truck missed her car by inches.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told Local 10 News. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

First responders helped the victims, who were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Onevictim is in critical condition.

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, “A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event. Out of respect for everyone involved the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.