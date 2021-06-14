‘He deserves to go viral’: See Florida college student give his stuff to homeless man

A passerby with the TikTok handle @amburandlex captured video of college student Jabari Richardson helping a homeless man on the side of the road.

They say no good deed goes unpunished. This was not the case over in Tallahassee, Fla., the other day.

A passerby with the TikTok handle @amburandlex captured video of college student Jabari Richardson helping a homeless man on the side of the road.

The date this good deed occurred is unclear but by Monday, the video, which shows Richardson opening the trunk of his car and handing the man clothing and other belongings, had received more than 5 million views.

The caption read: “I don’t know this young man but he deserves to go viral.”

The song playing is “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett.

Richardson told WXTL he was in the middle of moving when he spotted a guy holding a cardboard sign that read, “Anything helps! God bless!”

So Richardson, who was not wearing a shirt in the video — it’s unclear if he gave that away also — reached into his car and handed the man some clothes and a pair of shoes and then drove away.

The senior at Florida A&M University told the TV station that he decided to give away some of his stuff instead of selling it due to how he was raised.

“As I was growing up, my mom always taught me there’s a lot of people that are in need,” the Good Samaritan said. “Not everyone’s blessed as I am. My mom always had clothes and shoes on my back. I can definitely take that for granted. Anything can be gone in the blink of an eye.”