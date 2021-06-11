Small plane makes emergency landing on Alligator Alley median. No injuries reported

Plane lands in the median on I-75 near Mile Marker 37. Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

A small plane made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in the grassy median in West Broward on I-75 after the engine stopped suddenly. No injuries were reported, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

#BREAKING: A small plane has made an emergency landing on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 37 in West Broward. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ewhusJDbdn — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 11, 2021

The single engine Cessna 172 aircraft landed on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 37 blocking traffic on the northbound left lane, according to WPLG Local 10. All lanes have since reopened.

The two passengers, a pilot and student pilot, were attempting a turning maneuver when the engine shut down, they told WPLG Local 10.

The Florida Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the engine failure.