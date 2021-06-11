Tampa Karaoke Couple is suddenly famous: Watch Florida seniors break out into rap

The Tampa Karaoke Couple are Jeff and Sarah Grossfield/TikTok

If laughter is the best medicine, singing may be a close second.

Meet the Tampa Karaoke Couple.

“Just a man and wife married 35 years who love to drink a beer and sing some karaoke in Tampa,” reads the Florida duo’s Instagram bio.

Sarah and Jeff Grossfield are gathering quite the following (even on TikTok!) since their duet of Nelly’s hit song “Dilemma” recently went viral.

How famous are they? Their performance even made The Shade Room’s Insta Page, with 26 million plus followers; their post received almost 400,000 likes since Wednesday.

“No matter what I do, all I think about is you,” Sarah sings in the video to cheers at Panini’s bar in Lutz, north of Tampa. “Even when I’m with my boo. Boy, you know I’m crazy over you.”

“Yasss! Not a lyric or ad-lib was missed!” reads TSR’s caption for the clip shot from the audience.

At a different performance at Panini’s, the Grossfields try out 2002’s “Low” by Flo Rida.

Commenters under the posts can’t get enough:

“Pure joy, thanks for sharing!”

“Keep singing and putting smiles on strangers’ faces. Loved this energy.”

“Something tells me they throw the best parties!”

Panini’s owner Domenic DiFante appreciates that his popular regulars are getting national attention.

“They’re great customers,” he told the Miami Herald Friday, which happens to be Karaoke Night at the venue. “We’re a small local restaurant and they always come in.”

DiFante says their sudden popularity stems from the fact that people are pleasantly surprised to see two seniors break out into a rap song.

“It’s hilarious because it’s so unexpected,” he said. “But it’s also really nice.”