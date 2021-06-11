Florida

Crews search for lake for teen who fell off Jet Ski

The Associated Press

WINDERMERE, Fla.

Rescue crews were searching early Friday for a teen who fell off a Jet Ski he was riding with a friend on Lake Down in central Florida, officials said.

The 17-year-old and his friend both fell into the water around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

The friend was later rescued but the 17-year-old never resurfaced, investigators said. The friend was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Lake Down is in Windermere, which is near Orlando.

No additional details were available.

