Miami woman accused of using exotic cars to lure, drug and steal from men, police say

Police have arrested a Miami woman who they say was wanted for using rented luxury and exotic cars to lure men in, drug them, and steal their expensive watches.

One of her most recent victims was a man who woke up at Mount Sinai Medical Center after he was found unconscious outside of a Miami Beach hotel on June 4, according to Miami Beach police.

The 29-year-old transgender woman, who police identified as John Cecil Collins, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of grand theft, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of cocaine. Records show there was also a warrant out for her arrest.

Her wave of crime goes back to at least February, according to her arrest affidavits. Miami police say Collins found most of her victims around bars and nightclubs in the Brickell and Downtown areas.

Miami police say she would approach men who were wearing expensive watches, and offer them a ride in her rented luxurious or exotic car. At some point, police say Collins would give them a drink or a drug, that would cause them to lose consciousness.

The men would then wake up hours later and notice that their watches were stolen, Miami police said. In terms of the June 4 incident in Miami Beach, the arrest affidavit does not say if anything was stolen from the man.

Detectives believe there are more victims and are asking anyone who experienced something similar or knows something that can help with the investigation to contact them.

