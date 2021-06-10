Florida
Police investigating after officer-involved shooting in North Miami Beach
An area of Northeast Miami-Dade was shut down Thursday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
No other details were available and it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Aventura police said all southbound traffic from 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard is being re-routed.
This story will be updated.
Comments