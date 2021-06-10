Florida

Police: Body found in grass fire at Skyway bridge rest area

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Firefighters found a body while they were putting out a grass fire at a rest area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, police said.

The fire broke out Wednesday night near the north side rest area of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg police said in a news release.

Police did not say what caused the fire, and the cause of death of the person was not released.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is underway.

.

  Comments  

Business

Florida’s largest county OKs plan after spike in gun deaths

June 10, 2021 9:09 AM

Florida

Florida county considers limits on neighborhood protests

June 10, 2021 9:09 AM

National

Youth director accused of hiding camera in church bathroom

June 10, 2021 8:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service