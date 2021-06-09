Florida

Florida woman saw a baby dinosaur in her yard in April. She’s sure that’s what it was

Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, Florida, said the image from her home security camera shows a baby dinosaur running through her yard.
Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, Florida, said the image from her home security camera shows a baby dinosaur running through her yard. FOX 35 Orlando screengrab

In April, a Florida woman went viral for a home security camera’s video footage that she was certain was a baby dinosaur running around her yard.

Nearly two months later, Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, isn’t budging from her claim it was a raptor caught in the act, according to WOFL-TV.

“There has never been an answer to what it was,” said Ryan, according to the FOX News’ Orlando affiliate. “Even despite asking neighbors. We are all still convinced it’s a dinosaur!”

The security camera’s footage is four seconds long and shows an animal running.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” said Ryan, according to WOFL-TV in April. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!”

Ryan told the Orlando news channel that everyone she showed the footage to said it looks like a baby dino.

That led to it going viral on social media with Reddit users offering various comments:

Even Universal Orlando Resort got in on the fun back in April.

The theme park tweeted, “<quickly counts all of the raptors>.”

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service