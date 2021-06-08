Youth director charged with hiding camera in Florida church bathroom, police say

Escambia County Sheriff deputies have charged David Nims, a volunteer director of youth ministries, with putting a camera in a church bathroom. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A volunteer director at a Pensacola Baptist church has been charged with putting a camera in the church’s bathroom, authorities say.

The hidden camera was found on Sunday in one of Calvary Baptist Church’s bathrooms, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. After some investigation, detectives pointed to David Nims, 37, as the suspect.

Nims works as a volunteer director of youth ministries at the church. He is also responsible for the care of a child younger than 16, deputies say.

Investigators served a warrant at his home, which is only about 10 minutes from the church, but did not say what they had found in their search.

Nims was charged with one count of video voyeurism by a person 18 or older. He was arrested on Monday but was released from jail later that day.

Deputies say additional charges may be coming as the case continues to be investigated. The sheriff’s office says anyone who thinks they may be a victim or knows someone who may be should call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.