3 killed, 3 wounded in murder-suicide near Homestead Air Reserve Base, police say

A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend, an 18-year-old and three children early Monday morning in South Miami-Dade, took his own life as officers tried to negotiate his surrender, police said.

All told, three people were killed — one of them a juvenile — and three others injured in what police described as a horrific murder-suicide at an apartment complex near Homestead Air Reserve Base, the latest in a series of gunfire deaths that has rocked Miami-Dade County the past two weeks.

“As officers were attempting to negotiate with the subject, he committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Police work a crime scene near Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 280th Street in Homestead, Florida on Monday, June 7, 2021. Three people were killed and three others were injured in a murder-suicide at the Verde Gardens apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Rodriguez said police believe before taking his own life in a different part of the apartment complex, the 42-year-old man killed his girlfriend, 38, and a 15-year-old boy inside her apartment at Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street. Also shot and injured were an 18-year-old man, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. The relationships between the victims and exactly where they were shot, wasn’t immediately clear.

Rodriguez said the girl, 11, and the boy, 16, were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The boy is in critical condition. The 18-year-old who was shot was taken to Jackson South Hospital. The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez speaks on overnight deadly shooting in SW Miami-Dade. pic.twitter.com/qocc1OD8Ij — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 7, 2021

Only 24 hours earlier and few miles north, three people were killed and five others were injured after someone opened fire just outside a hookah lounge near Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus during a graduation party. There were also several shootings throughout Miami-Dade last week that left six people dead and more than 30 injured. Two of them, one at a rented party space in the northwest corner of the county, the other at a similar type club in Miami’s Wynwood, resulted in four deaths and 27 injuries.

Sunday, near the Kendall property where graduation partiers were shot, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez referred to the shootings as “the new pandemic.”

Police on Monday morning were asking people to avoid the area of Southwest 127th Avenue from 288th to 272nd streets, near the apartment complex where the latest shooting happened.

This article will be updated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, please avoid the area of SW 288 Street to SW 272 Street on SW 127 Avenue. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ArqGTJ4ZvS — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 7, 2021