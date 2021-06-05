Impact fees, wildlife, cemetery bills signed by DeSantis

Bills to reduce local impact fees charged against developers, creating a task force on abandoned Black cemeteries and making wildlife trafficking a racketeering crime have been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor signed more than two dozen bills announced late Friday, according a news release from his office.

The impact fee bill reduces how much local governments can charge developers for such things as roads and sewer lines. A bill summary shows more of these costs will be borne by local residents rather than developers.

The measure take effect immediately.

The legislation on abandoned Black cemeteries creates a task force to determine how many there are, where they are located, and to come up with ways to identify them and record people buried there. Many of these cemeteries have wound up under parking lots and other developments over the years with little or no information about them.

The task force will hold its first meeting Aug. 1.

The wildlife measure makes Florida racketeering law apply to anyone involved in the illegal sales, capture, purchase or possession of wildlife, including freshwater and marine creatures. That law takes immediate effect.