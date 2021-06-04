No more updates to Florida’s daily COVID dashboard. There are weekly reports now

Florida will no longer be updating its daily COVID-19 dashboard that tracked the number of cases and deaths in the state. It’s daily COVID-19 cases and vaccine reports have also stopped. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Instead, it will be posting weekly reports on Fridays, Florida Department of Health spokesperson Weesam Khoury told the Miami Herald.

The end of the state’s daily reports was first announced last week in a news release and is part of Florida’s plan to transition into the next phase of its COVID-19 response since cases are decreasing and vaccinations are increasing.

State-run testing sites closed last month and state-run vaccine sites are set to close by the end of June, though counties can convert them to county-run sites to keep them open. Florida’s plan is to leave vaccine distribution to county health departments and local providers, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics.

When asked about why the state decided to stop issuing daily COVID reports, Khoury said the following in an email:

“More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated — accounting for more than half of Florida’s eligible population. Eighty-five percent of Florida’s seniors are vaccinated. Florida’s case positivity has been below 5% for more than three weeks. Cases in seniors ages 65 and older are the lowest since early in the pandemic,” Khoury said.

“Infections and disease control is a core function of the Florida Department of Health. The department will continue to adapt and respond to COVID-19 to protect public health statewide. Nearly 90% of the population is eligible for the vaccine, and widely available statewide.”

Florida has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 37,000 deaths since March 2020. More than 10 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 45.3% of people ages 12 and older in Florida are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, 48.8 percent of people 12 and older in the United States have been fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

