Jacksonville officer arrested on DUI charges, faces firing

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested on DUI charges early Thursday, officials said.

Officer Zachary Taylor also faces an emergency suspension from his job, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor DUI charge after several people called 911 to report by driving by someone in a marked patrol vehicle, Ivey said.

Callers said the vehicle struck multiple construction cones near TIAA Bank Field, Ivey said.

A special investigations crew responded and found Taylor showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Ivey said.

Taylor, who has been with the department for more than three years, alluded to activities “the night before" when he spoke with investigators, Ivey said.

His blood alcohol content “far exceeded” the legal limit of 0.08, and the sheriff's office limit of 0.00, Ivey told reporters.

“That means absolutely no alcohol in your system whatsoever when you operate a JSO vehicle,” Ivey said.

Ivey said Taylor will face an administrative process that includes emergency suspension from his job. The agency will also move to terminate him “as soon as the time is appropriate,” Ivey said.

It was not immediately known whether Taylor has a lawyer to represent him.