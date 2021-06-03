A banging noise woke up a Florida couple at home, and they found a gator at the door

A banging noise woke up Mark and Peggy Pomfret at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they checked it out, they discovered an intruder at their Plant City, Florida, home.

And it wasn’t a human burglar. What they found was a nine-foot alligator on the outside lanai near the sliding glass door of the house.

“This was a first, woken up about 2:30 by something banging on the door. Went to check and found this guy, (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office) and trapper just left, with the gator. Time to get a little sleep,” Mark Pomfret wrote in a Facebook post.

Pomfret said in one of the comments on his post that there were five police vehicles and two trapper vehicles at his home to deal with the gator.

The months of May and June are home to gator mating season, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC has a toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

The incident at the Pomfret home is the latest involving people and gators in Florida over the past few weeks. In May, a fisherman was chased by a gator while tarpon fishing somewhere in the Everglades, while a man saved his puppy from a gator’s jaws. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deemed another gator was ‘hangry’ after it was spotted in the parking lot of a Wendy’s.