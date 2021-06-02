Florida

‘Talk about a wild night!’ Watch Florida deputies help wrangle a seven-foot alligator

Two deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office took a break from fighting crime to wrangle an alligator near Fort Myers.

In a May 29 Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper instructing the deputies on how to pick up the feisty beast from the ground and load it onto the back of a truck.

“What am I grabbing at?” says one deputy off camera.

“Toward the wrist,” says the wildlife expert. “Tell me when you got it! Now watch her head!”

The other deputy has the gator’s tail.

“1, 2, 3! Get her over and kind of pitch her in!” yells the wrangler as they all hoist the thrashing, hissing reptile into the back. “Pitch!”

“See you later, alligator!” says the FB caption that adds that the seven-footer was safely relocated. “Talk about a wild night!”

Gators are out and about more than usual in Florida as mating season is in full swing until September.

