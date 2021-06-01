Undercover Florida law officer, suspect shot in drug sting

An undercover officer was shot during a drug sting Tuesday while chasing a car full of suspects, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FLDE agents from Tampa and Orlando were following several suspects in a car outside a Kissimmee condominium building Tuesday when the suspects started shooting at the agents. The agents returned fire, according to FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger.

She did not identify the injured officer, but said they are expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday night. An unidentified suspect was also shot and is in critical condition.

Kissimmee Police say local and state authorities were working two scenes in the drug sting. Several suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby condo building.

