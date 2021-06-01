Florida

Violent weekend in Miami-Dade ends as 2 injured in overnight South Beach shooting

Buddypop58 Provided to the Herald

A violent Memorial Day weekend worsened late Monday after a shooting injured two people and caused authorities to temporarily shut down the MacArthur Causeway in both directions.

Miami Beach police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:37 p.m. with reports of a shooting at First Street and Ocean Drive, near the Prime 112 steakhouse. Authorities found two victims, who were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One person was hit in the shoulder, and the other in the leg, according to the police department.

The 100 block of Ocean Drive closed to pedestrians and vehicles. Traffic snarls stretched across Biscayne Bay after temporarily officials shut down multiple lanes of westbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway, which connects South Beach to downtown Miami, during the investigation. Traffic lanes later reopened.

“Multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation,” police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police announced they had detained multiple people.

mbdpd_tweet.jpg
Miami Beach police

The shooting in South Beach is the seventh known instance of gun violence in Miami-Dade County since Thursday. Shootings across Miami-Dade County have killed four people and injured more than two dozen others in recent days.

A video posted to social media website TikTok showed a stream of police cars descending on the area around Prime 112 when multiple gunshots can be heard.

@g_giacona

second set of shots. My bro and I chilling in miami so much shit has happened at this intersection. #miami #southbeach #collins #miamipolice

♬ original sound - Gina Marie Giacona

“I was in bed almost asleep, and then it was massive amounts of loud pop pop pop,” said Marie Fonseca, who lives in an apartment nearby on First Street and Ocean Court. “It got super smokey. The cops had sirens going within seconds of the shots ended.”

Profile Image of Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from votes at City Hall to neighborhood news. He won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida.
  Comments  

Business

After hurricane tore up Florida hospital, a new one is born

June 01, 2021 1:23 AM

Business

Florida drivers can start using hazard lights in rain July 1

June 01, 2021 1:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service