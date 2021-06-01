Violent weekend in Miami-Dade ends as 2 injured in overnight South Beach shooting

Provided to the Herald

A violent Memorial Day weekend worsened late Monday after a shooting injured two people and caused authorities to temporarily shut down the MacArthur Causeway in both directions.

Miami Beach police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:37 p.m. with reports of a shooting at First Street and Ocean Drive, near the Prime 112 steakhouse. Authorities found two victims, who were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One person was hit in the shoulder, and the other in the leg, according to the police department.

The 100 block of Ocean Drive closed to pedestrians and vehicles. Traffic snarls stretched across Biscayne Bay after temporarily officials shut down multiple lanes of westbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway, which connects South Beach to downtown Miami, during the investigation. Traffic lanes later reopened.

Eastbound MacArthur Causeway heading to #SouthBeach is closed by the Coast Guard station. Police helicopter in the air. One lane intermittently getting by westbound... @MiamiBeachPD on scene pic.twitter.com/ZdGLIvGdrv — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) June 1, 2021

“Multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation,” police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police announced they had detained multiple people.

The shooting in South Beach is the seventh known instance of gun violence in Miami-Dade County since Thursday. Shootings across Miami-Dade County have killed four people and injured more than two dozen others in recent days.

A video posted to social media website TikTok showed a stream of police cars descending on the area around Prime 112 when multiple gunshots can be heard.

“I was in bed almost asleep, and then it was massive amounts of loud pop pop pop,” said Marie Fonseca, who lives in an apartment nearby on First Street and Ocean Court. “It got super smokey. The cops had sirens going within seconds of the shots ended.”