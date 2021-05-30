2 killed and more than 20 wounded in mass shooting at a concert, Miami-Dade police say

Miami-Dade police are investigating a mass shooting at a concert that has killed two people and injured 20 to 25 others in North Miami-Dade, near Miami Gardens. Miami Herald File

Two people were killed and up to 25 people wounded in a mass shooting at a concert early Sunday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say. One of those injured is in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting started after midnight at a concert at a billiards hall in the 7600 block of Northwest 186th Street, an unincorporated area of the county west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said.

Some concert-goers where outside when a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up, Ramierz said. Three unidentified people stepped out of the SUV with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting into the crowd.

“We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence,” Ramirez said. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act.”

Two people were killed in the hail of gunfire and 20 to 25 others suffered gunshot wounds. One of the injured is in critical condition. The injured were taken to several different hospitals.

“This type of gun violence has to stop,” Ramirez said. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.”

This is the second major shooting in the Miami area over the Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday into Saturday, one person was killed and six others wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area of Miami.

“It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this,” Ramirez said. “We really have to put the work in this summer to keep our children and community safe.”

Police do not yet have description of the three people who shot into the crowd. Anyone with information on the shooting or shooters is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.