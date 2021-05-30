Florida boy, 6, dies after being trapped in garage gate

A 6-year-old boy died Saturday after being trapped in a roll-up gate at a parking garage, Orlando police said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. They performed CPR on the child after removing him from the gate, but the boy later died at a hospital.

“Currently, this all appears to be a tragic accident,” said Heidi Rodríguez, a spokesperson for Orlando police.

She said detectives remain at the scene of the incident as part of an “active and ongoing” investigation. It was not immediately clear how the child became trapped in the gate.