Miami police hunt for ‘drive-by’ shooter who injured 7

Miami police were searching for a shooter who opened fire late Friday during an apparent drive-by shooting that injured seven people.

Dozens of shots were sprayed into the night in Miami's Wynwood area, with some witnesses describing the scene as a war zone.

WSVN reported that some of the victims were able to get themselves to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

A law enforcement officer told the Miami Herald that investigators were looking into whether the shooting was connected to party that had been advertised in the area. It was unclear if the shooting had a particular target, but police said the shooter appeared to have fired indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

The Herald reported that five of the victims were grazed and two are in serious condition.

Police rushed to the scene shortly before midnight, as people took cover during what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting.

“I remember it was just the gun and smoke coming out, like, the back window, because he was just in the back of the car,” one witness told the television station.