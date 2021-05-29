Seven people shot late Friday night in Miami. An officer says it ‘looks like a warzone.’

Seven people were shot in the Wynwood area of Miami. late Friday night.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, Miami police got a call just before midnight Friday of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found several people there with gunshot wounds. Some of the victims got themselves to area hospitals, according to Miami police.

Of the seven shooting victims, one went to the University of Miami Hospital and the other six are at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Delva said.

Miami Police are still looking for the shooter.

The shooting took place Friday night on the street outside a rented out events space that borders Wynwood and Overtown. It was advertised on fliers as a Caribbean-themed party.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident, one or two people may have been targeted. Whoever fired, apparently shot indiscriminately into a crowd of people. Video footage of the incident, the source said, looks like a “war zone.” By Saturday morning the shooter still had not been identified.

Five of the victims were grazed and two others are in more serious condition.

A nearby business owner said he has bullet holes in his fence.

Witnesses told WSVN that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting and that more than 60 shots were heard.

“I remember it was just the gun and smoke coming out, like, the back window, because he was just in the back of the car,” a witness told the station.

Delva said police are not confirming that account at the moment.

Police are currently investigating and urge people to avoid the area as roads are closed. If you have any information you can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Google Maps

Miami Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report. This is a developing story.