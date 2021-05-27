Troopers: SUV hits, kills Florida man teaching son to drive

A 65-year-old man died a day after being critically injured while teaching his 34-year-old son to drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was guiding his son, who is from Colombia, into a parking space at the First Baptist Church in Naples when the SUV hit him on Monday night, the agency said in an accident report.

Troopers said the man was standing on the opposite side of curb when his son stepped on the accelerator. The vehicle went over the curb and hit the man.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. He died the next day, troopers said.

The agency does not release names of those involved in crashes, citing a voter-approved amendment designed to protect victims.

The son now faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.

An investigation is underway.