Florida

4-year-old found dead with his father in Fort Lauderdale murder-suicide, family says

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise funeral costs for 4-year-old Greyson Martin Kessler, nicknamed “Gigs” because he always smiling and laughing.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise funeral costs for 4-year-old Greyson Martin Kessler, nicknamed “Gigs” because he always smiling and laughing. Screenshot of GoFundMe page

A family is grieving after a 4-year-old boy was found dead with his father inside a Fort Lauderdale condo on the same day his mother asked a judge for an emergency pickup order. Police have kept quiet so far on what happened, but the boy’s family says it was a murder-suicide.

Relatives identified the boy as Greyson Martin Kessler, nicknamed “Gigs” because he was always smiling and laughing. A family representative identified the father as John Stacey to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Court records show the boy’s mother, Alison Kessler, on Friday filed for an emergency child pickup order to get Greyson away from his father.

Fort Lauderdale police have not released details on the deaths since they started investigating late Friday at a gated condo complex at 520 SE Fifth Ave.

A GoFundMe page created to help with the boy’s funeral costs says that “the police, child protective services, and the criminal justice system failed Greyson and Ali, who filed multiple emergency orders to get Greyson safely away from the father, who had been sending threatening text messages and emails to Ali, and exhibited frightening behavior.”

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. In 2019 she was a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
