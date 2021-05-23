4-year-old found dead with his father in Fort Lauderdale murder-suicide, family says

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise funeral costs for 4-year-old Greyson Martin Kessler, nicknamed “Gigs” because he always smiling and laughing. Screenshot of GoFundMe page

A family is grieving after a 4-year-old boy was found dead with his father inside a Fort Lauderdale condo on the same day his mother asked a judge for an emergency pickup order. Police have kept quiet so far on what happened, but the boy’s family says it was a murder-suicide.

Relatives identified the boy as Greyson Martin Kessler, nicknamed “Gigs” because he was always smiling and laughing. A family representative identified the father as John Stacey to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Court records show the boy’s mother, Alison Kessler, on Friday filed for an emergency child pickup order to get Greyson away from his father.

Fort Lauderdale police have not released details on the deaths since they started investigating late Friday at a gated condo complex at 520 SE Fifth Ave.

A GoFundMe page created to help with the boy’s funeral costs says that “the police, child protective services, and the criminal justice system failed Greyson and Ali, who filed multiple emergency orders to get Greyson safely away from the father, who had been sending threatening text messages and emails to Ali, and exhibited frightening behavior.”

This article will be updated.