Former jail inmates graduate from Thibodaux re-entry program

Denise Coleman served 38 years behind bars after being charged with kidnapping and murder back in 1981.

“They told me when I walked through the door that I was done,” she said. “But I never gave up.”

Coleman, now an advocate for women in prison, said she made the best out of a bad situation by bettering herself in prison and learning every skill that was offered to her.

“I liked building furniture,” she said. “I became the best builder in the federal penitentiary in all of the United States.”

Coleman, who now lives in Jackson, Miss., offered words of encouragement to three formerly incarcerated people who were honored during a graduation ceremony Friday at the Thibodaux Day Reporting Center.

Operated by Florida-based GEO Reentry Services, the Day Reporting Center at 1000 Plantation Road, Suite E, opened in 2018 to provide services to those on probation or parole in an effort to reduce recidivism.

Participants remain in the program for up to 90 days and are required to make frequent check-ins, undergo drug and alcohol testing and participate in case management while receiving ongoing treatment and job training.

“We’re super excited and proud of them,” said Steven Lassalle, assistant director of the state Department of Probation and Parole’s re-entry program. “The skills they learned here can be put into practice and used to not only better themselves and the community but also their families. The program here does a real good job and everybody works to grow together.”

Re-entry Program Manager Hester Serrano said the Day Reporting Center goes the extra mile to give participants the tools they need to become productive citizens.

“They put a lot of work into it,” she said. “The program is growing into something absolutely phenomenal because a lot of places teach job readiness, but this place takes it above and beyond by actually setting up mock interviews with a local employer. At the last one a local employer hired two people on the spot.”

‘NOT AN EASY TASK’

Completing the program is not an easy task, Program Manager Becky Prejeant said.

“Once we get a referral, they get an appointment to come here,” she said. “They do a lot of paperwork, they get an assessment, they’re assigned case managers and work on a case plan that helps guide them to what their goals are and what they want to accomplish. It’s a lot of collaboration on both sides.”

Graduate Jamar Joseph of Thibodaux thanked the program for giving him an opportunity to create a new beginning.

“When I came into the program I was really nervous,” he said. “But sometimes you just have to walk with faith and not by sight. For me, I met some wonderful people and learned a lot of life skills. It was a great opportunity to learn new things, and everyone played a part. I’m blessed for the opportunity and am thankful to go to the next step of my life. I want to stay focused and keep my eyes on the prize.”

Graduate George Ward said he wasn’t enthusiastic about the program when he first entered it in July.

“I didn’t want to be here at first,” the Thibodaux resident said. “I’m not going to even lie. But I got through it, and am now trying to start my own legitimate business.”

Houma resident Nikita Terrebonne said she was also skeptical when she began the program but came to appreciate the skills she learned.

“At first I thought it would be a waste of time, but these ladies helped me discover who I was again,” the graduate said. “They’ve been there for me every step of the way. I appreciate everything.”

Coleman told the graduates that Friday marked a new beginning.

“It’s never easy,” she said. “Even though you may have made mistakes, what you do from this day is what matters. Today is a new start.”