Florida

A Kendall masseuse lost her license after she made a $300 offer to play doctor

The Florida Board of Massage Therapy revoked the massage therapist license of a Kendall woman after she made a $300 offer for services outside the scope of her license.

Liliana Sanchez had held her license since August 2014, according to her online state profile. The board’s final order said Sanchez’s filing in response to the administrative complaint said “no material facts were in dispute.”

The Florida Department of Health administrative complaint doesn’t say whether Sanchez was working out of her home or in a massage establishment in the Miami area in March 2018. It does say she “offered to inject Botox into the forehead and/or around the eyes” of undercover investigators from Miami-Dade police and the Department of Health.

Sanchez was going to charge $300. This counts as attempting to practice medicine without a license. For the $300 offer, the Board fined Sanchez $10,000 and assessed $1,902 in investigative costs, in addition to revoking her license.

Sanchez was arrested on one count of practicing health care without a license; four counts of controlled substance possession; and 42 counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office filed no criminal charges.

The day before the board revoked her license, Sanchez filed a petition to expunge her record. Online Miami-Dade court records say a hearing on that will be held Wednesday.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Florida

Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys

May 23, 2021 10:23 AM

Florida

Parents criticize altering yearbook photos deemed immodest

May 23, 2021 10:23 AM

Business

New airline to link north Alabama with mid-sized cities

May 23, 2021 10:22 AM

Florida

Groups challenge woman’s arrest for videoing officers

May 23, 2021 10:22 AM

National

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

May 23, 2021 10:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service