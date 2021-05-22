Groups challenge woman’s arrest for videoing officers

A coalition of civil rights groups and journalism organizations is asking a Florida appeals court to reconsider a decision upholding the arrest of a woman for video recording police officers.

An American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing the coalition said in court papers on Friday that the decision by the 4th District Court of Appeal in South Florida could block the press and the public from videotaping the police.

“It’s a profoundly disturbing decision and contrary to a long line of federal court rulings,” said Jim Green, who is representing the National Press Photographers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Justice Institute.

If the decision is maintained, it could create a chilling effect and prevent citizens from documenting police misconduct, like the teenage girl who filmed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis last summer, Greene said.

The president of the Palm Beach County Association of Chiefs of Police told The Palm Beach Post that police officers are accustomed to being videotaped.

“People on regular traffic stops will say, ‘I’m filming you,’ and the officer will say, ‘I’m filming you, too. Now can I see your license and registration?’” said Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal Hutchins, noting officers often wear body cameras.

The case originated two years ago when Sharron Ford was summoned by Boynton Beach police after they said they caught her son trying to sneak into a movie theater. She began filming them with her video camera. They repeatedly told her to stop, claiming it was illegal.

When she refused, she was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest without violence and intercepting oral communications. A local prosecutor refused to pursue the charges, and Ford sued the city for false arrest. A lower court judge dismissed the case, saying the officers had probable cause to arrest Ford. A three-judge appellate panel upheld the decision earlier this month.

Since the judges agreed that the police officers had probable cause to arrest Ford on the obstruction charge, they said they didn’t have to decide whether the wiretapping charge was legal.

Green said the only thing Ford did to obstruct officers was to record them, and she had a constitutional right to do so.

“Courts across the country … have held that ordinary citizens have a First Amendment right to record police officers in the performance of their official duties in public places, subject to reasonable time, manner, and place restrictions,” Green wrote.

Boynton Beach police officials declined to comment on whether Ford’s First Amendment rights were violated.

“We note that the Fourth District Court of Appeal found probable cause for the plaintiff’s arrest for obstruction without violence,” police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a statement. “This decision confirms that Boynton Beach police officers acted in accordance with Florida law.”