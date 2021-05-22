Florida

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

The Associated Press

IMMOKALEE, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 10th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 15 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County on a rural road east of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

