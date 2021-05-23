After more than 40 years, Martin County teacher retires

Every day for the past 42 years, Karen Fleming has been excited to wake up and teach. She doesn’t consider it a job, but a calling.

“Everyday you come in and you really make a difference in a kid’s life,” especially for the students struggling most, she said.

She’s taught the past 24 years at Riverbend Academy, a school that educates youth with trauma-informed pasts and is affiliated with SandyPines Hospital in Tequesta, a psychiatric facility for youth ages 5 through 17. As a teacher and emotional and behavioral specialist, she oversees and develops protocols for understanding and addressing students’ behaviors.

Now Fleming, 62, is set to retire when the school year ends May 28.

She was recognized at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, where Principal Gary Sparks read letters from her students.

One credited Fleming with giving them the confidence they needed to succeed. Another said she inspired them. Still another remembered Fleming’s funny jokes.

The final letter simply thanked her.

“You’ve helped me through so much and helped become the person I am today. You are and always will be one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”

A BALANCING ACT

Throughout her career, Fleming has worked with students who live with emotional or behavioral disabilities.

At Riverbend, she works with K-12 students who are emotionally or behaviorally disabled and many who have experienced abuse, neglect or trauma, she said.

“These kids are the ones that everybody else thinks are just deplorables,” or the students some teachers might not want in their classroom because they’re disruptive, she said. Some students struggle academically while others are gifted and achieve honors in their Advance Placement classes, she said.

Riverbend, in collaboration with SandyPines, provides students basic graduation requirements and offers a traditional setting where they follow schedules similar to a traditional school.

Balancing a student’s skills and emotional needs while also encouraging them to feel successful and not embarrassed often can be challenging, she said. But when a child feels incapable, that’s when they start acting out.

“We have students who hear voices, which is distressful for them, (or) you may have a child that is having a total emotional meltdown,” she said. “So it can be tough.”

But that’s what makes her work so vital, she said. Even when working with a particularly challenging student, it’s important to keep supporting that child and offering a smile, she said.

WHAT OTHERS SAY

For Easter Hartley-Frye, a teacher at Riverbend, working with Fleming is like watching a palm tree. She has an ability to “sway with the wind and take whatever comes up,” she said. She knows what works for each student and can relate to each of them.

“She has a knack for looking at what’s best in a person and bringing it out,” Hartley-Frye said. “She is so good at shaping these kids.”

That’s what Sparks, the Riverbend principal, will miss most about Fleming.

She can figure out what each student needs and how to help them, he said. She’s developed protocols for how to support students; and even for the students who have experienced the most trauma, she’s able to talk to, listen and support them.

“It takes a special person to understand trauma-informed care (and) it’s going to be extremely difficult to fill that hole,” Sparks said. “These days, everyone is looking for a hero, and she’s that hero.”

When she started teaching, students with special needs often were separated in the classroom from their peers, Fleming said. But over the years, she noticed the landscape shifting.

As awareness of special-education grew, those students became more mainstreamed with their peers and now participate without stigma, she said.

Witnessing the change has been encouraging, Fleming said, but working with her students and seeing them grow will always stand out most.

“Over the years, we’ve seen kids just bloom and blossom. They start thinking, ‘I can do this,’ and you see it in their eyes,’” she said. “They start smiling and they start paying it forward. It’s the neatest thing to see.”