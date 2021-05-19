The house that Derek Jeter built: Miami Marlins CEO finally sells his Florida mansion

Going, going, gone.

Derek Jeter has finally unloaded his Tampa Bay mega mansion after putting the 22,000-square-footer on the market in September 2020.

The 46-year-old New York Yankees star shortstop turned Miami Marlins CEO initially tried to sell the waterfront estate for $29 million. The Hall of Famer and his model wife, Hannah Davis, 31, ended up getting $22.5 million for the deal brokered by Smith & Associates.

The two-story, seven-bedroom home affectionately known as St. Jetersburg features such perks as a private dock, movie theater, wine cellar, gym (natch) and six-car garage.

According to a press release from listing agents Stephen Gay and Katie Glaser, the record-breaking deal is the largest sale ever in the area.

Despite being fairly new (Jeter custom-built the place in 2011 when he was still single), the gorgeously tropical spread has serious history, in the form of other famous tenants.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their three kids lived there for a time in April 2020 after the star quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and Bundchen are now constructing their own dream home in Miami-Dade’s so-called Billionaire’s Bunker in Indian Creek Village.