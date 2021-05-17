‘What a moment! Ready for this journey!’ What we know about the new Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andra Meza was chosen Sunday night as Miss Universe at Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood Getty Images

Remember her name: The new Miss Universe is Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, a beauty queen with smiles for miles, brains to match and an empathetic heart.

Meza received her crown Sunday night at the 69th Miss Universe ceremony, held, according to CDC guidelines, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

What clinched her win? Possibly her thoughtful answer regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3 million people worldwide.

“I believe there isn’t a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19,” Meza told the panel of judges in the final round. “However, I believe that what I would have done, was create the lockdown even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives and we can’t afford that. We have to take care of our people. That’s why I would have taken care of them since the beginning.”

Again: Who is she? Meza is a multifaceted 26 year old. On her Instagram, she calls herself a software engineer but also has a line of self-titled activewear. She posted various pics of her glorious win, with one caption reading, “What a moment! Ready for this journey!”

According to her bio on MissUniverse.com, she was born in Chihuahua City, Mexico, is a vegan, and also works with her hometown’s tourist office as an ambassador to promote local attractions and culture.

Meza is also an activist, focused on women’s rights and currently works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence, adds the bio.

Beauty queens from 74 countries and territories competed in the carefully organized pageant. The last time the Miss Universe pageant was held was in pre-pandemic times: Dec. 8, 2019, at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. That’s when Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi took home the crown, and because of COVID, became the longest reigning Miss Universe in history.

In a statement, Tunzi touched on how challenging the experience was holding the title during a worldwide crisis.

“I always knew that my reign as Miss Universe would be unlike any other. While it was nothing like what I had imagined my year to be, this year has opened doors for me I could never have imagined,” she said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to connect virtually with people all over the world and elevate the causes I care most about.”

The Miss Universe ceremony was last in South Florida in 2015, at Florida International University when former President Donald Trump was owner.