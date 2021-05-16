Foul play likely in death of teen who disappeared after run

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered Sunday night along a causeway near a Miami harbor, according to authorities.

The remains of Diana Gomez-Sanchez were recovered at around 8:30 p.m. on the 79th street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, Miami police said.

The girl was reported missing nearly 24 hours earlier after not returning home after a run early Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Her body was found feet away from missing person fliers created by her family, the news outlet said.

“This is a tragic moment beyond words,” said Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar. “Crime Scene detectives are pouring over the crime scene and interviewing witnesses and family members.”

Aguilar said foul play was suspected and an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death was pending.

The agency did not release any further information Sunday night.