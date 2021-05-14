Florida

An osprey was ‘desperately’ trying to board a boat. Watch a Florida deputy deal with that

A deputy from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office rescued a bird off Palm Island
A deputy from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office rescued a bird off Palm Island Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The fact that it’s Friday isn’t your only good news of the day.

An adorable bird in distress was rescued off the Florida coast last weekend and how it went down is still giving us the feels.

According to a Facebook post from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted an osprey bobbing around in the water near marker 11 north off Palm Island.

The island is off the west coast of Florida, about midway between Sarasota and Fort Myers.

The raptor, also known as a sea hawk, appeared to be unable to fly, and was “desperately” trying to grab onto the boat. So Deputy Williams threw on some gloves and reached in the water to pull it aboard, the agency said.

It’s unclear what ailed the osprey or if it was hurt.

Safe and sound, the animal was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to be taken to a nearby treatment facility.

