Storms bring down trees and knock out power in New Orleans

Trees and power lines were draped across streets in New Orleans and thousands of people were without power after powerful storms rolled through the city overnight.

There were no immediate reports of any major injuries, but the damage was widespread.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for New Orleans around 2 a.m. Wednesday. There was no immediate confirmation that a tornado touched down. A crew from the weather service was expected to visit the scene and determine whether the damage was from a twister or strong winds.

Photos from media outlets showed streets blocked by large trees and limbs, and a power pole that crashed onto a car.

Entergy reported more than 2,000 customers were without power around dawn Wednesday after a peak of around 10,000 outages. The company said its crews were restoring power where it is safe to do so.

More storms are possible in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. There's also a marginal risk of severe weather in south Georgia, southeast Alabama and northern Florida, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.