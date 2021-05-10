PortMiami may not have cruising, but it now has Pfizer and J&J vaccines to offer

A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened Monday at PortMiami as part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to lower barriers for a shot, particularly those who work in the tourism industry.

Vaccines will be available at Terminal J, which usually caters to small ships and luxury cruises. The county had previously hosted a pop-up at PortMiami in April to make it easier for port employees with different schedules to get a shot.

Anyone who lives or works in Florida can get the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, depending on supply availability. J&J is for people 18 and older. Pfizer is for those 16 and older.

There is no security checkpoint to get to the terminal where the vaccine pop-up is, a PortMiami spokesman said. Passenger cruises have been halted during the pandemic, although cargo operations are running at the port.

The site will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site doesn’t take appointments so you can just show up and walk into the terminal to get your shot. Proof of age will be required to comply with the FDA’s emergency-use authorization.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sites also opened Monday at Miami International Airport as part of the county’s plan to make vaccinations easier in the tourism industry and have pop-ups in places where lots of people gather. A vaccine pop-up event was held at Gramps in Wynwood on Mother’s Day weekend.