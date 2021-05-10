Look who’s moving in. Eric and Lara Trump are the latest to call South Florida home

President Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Getty Images

If Eric Trump needs to borrow some sugar from a neighbor, he won’t have to go far to see a familiar face.

Former president Donald Trump’s son, 37, just bought a house super close to his older brother Donald Jr. in Jupiter, according to Palm Beach County property records.

Eric’s new landlord will be his 74-year-old father. Property records show the Trump Organization exec and his wife Lara paid $3.2 million for a five bedroom, seven-bathroom spread at the Trump National Golf Club gated community.

Donald Trump bought the South Florida club from The Ritz-Carlton Co. in 2012 for a bargain $5 million.

“An unsurpassed level of luxury,” reads the description on the members’ only club’s website. “Enjoy world class amenities for the entire family.”

Eric, a Trump Organization exec, and his 38-year-old wife, a newly hired Fox News personality, will live there with their two kids, ages 1 and 3.

The formerly New York-based couple had been pictured staying at Dad’s Mar-a-Lago property while searching for the perfect home nearby. Seems they found it.

The ivy-covered mansion’s listing, which features photos of the Tuscany-inspired exterior and interior, says it was recently renovated and has such VIP perks as an “enormous master suite with his and hers closets and a safe room.”

The couple are the latest Trumps to snag high-end real estate in South Florida.

Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle recently bought two adjoining properties at Admiral Cove in Jupiter.

Sister Ivanka and her clan are a little farther south, down in Surfside while her Indian Creek Village mansion gets completed.

As for the former leader of the free world, he is reportedly spending the summer at yet a different property of his in Bedminster, New Jersey.