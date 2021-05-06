Florida

Universal ends temperature checks at theme parks, and Disney World makes changes, too

Temperature checks are over at Universal Orlando Resort. 
Starting Thursday, no one will need to have their temperature taken to enter Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, according to Universal’s website. You can also stand three feet from others instead of six.

Walt Disney World Resort also posted on its website that it will stop temperature screenings for employees, dubbed “cast members,” on Saturday, May 8, and for guests on May 16 at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Blizzard Beach. Typhoon Lagoon is still closed.

The changes come just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-19 related orders in the state, including mask mandates. Businesses can still require people to wear masks or follow other COVID safety guidelines.

And for now, the Orlando theme parks are still operating at reduced capacity and are keeping most of their COVID rules in place, including masks.

Disney theme parks are also still requiring guests to purchase tickets and make a theme park reservation using its online system. Theme park reservations are not required for Blizzard Beach. Reservations are also not required to visit Universal theme parks.

