CVS, Navarro join other Florida pharmacies offering walk-in COVID vaccinations

All CVS, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Florida are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. The change comes a day after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate requiring pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

CVS Health, which owns all three stores, made the announcement in a news release Wednesday, May 5. Same-day appointments will also be available online at CVS.com. There are 782 stores in Florida.

Same-day vaccination appointments also began Wednesday at all Walgreens stores in Florida. Some Walgreen stores last week began accepting walk-ins, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Publix, which is also part of the federal pharmacy program, has not announced whether it plans to offer walk-in vaccinations in Florida. Publix stores in Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee began accepting walk-ins Monday.

Publix did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s inquiry.

Do Walmart and Winn-Dixie require COVID vaccine appointments?

Walmart and Sam’s Club on Tuesday announced that all of its stores in Florida were offering walk-up vaccinations.

Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys began offering walk-up vaccinations last week.

All of these companies are part of the federal retail pharmacy program and are still giving people the option to schedule appointments online.

May 05, 2021 1:46 PM
