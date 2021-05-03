Police: 2 woman, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

Three people died and a man was taken to a hospital following a standoff at a home southwest of Miami, police said,

Miami-Dade police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday after a man ran to a neighbors house, telling them he was shot by his son, news outlets reported.

Police officers tried to make contact with anyone inside the home before hearing another gunshot, officials said.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived and attempted to make contact with anyone inside the home before eventually forcing their way inside. They found the bodies of two women and a man, who was believed to be the gunman, police said.

Officials told news outlets that two children made it safely outside the home. The gunman's father was taken to a hospital in stable condition, news outlets reported.

Officials have't released the names of the victims or the gunman. Police confirmed it was a domestic incident.

“Detectives now have the daunting task of figuring out piece by piece what took place at this residence,” police Detective Angel Rodriguez told reporters at the scene.